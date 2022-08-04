Jigawa Police Seek Family Of 17-Year-Old Student Who Was Found Unconscious (Photo)

The Jigawa State Police Command is seeking the family of a 17-year-old student who regained consciousness after he was found laying on the ground in Babura LGA of the State.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, August 4, 2022, said the young man was found unconscious and taken to a hospital where he was treated.

“On 31/07/2022 at about 1700hrs, *one Jafar Suleiman Lawal ‘m’ age 17yrs of Sabuwar Wuse Abuja (FCT)*, was found unconscious laying on the ground in Babura metropolis, Babura LGA, Jigawa State.

“A team of Policemen visited the scene of incident where they conveyed him to Babura General Hospital for treatment. He was treated and later discharged.

“After he regained his consciousness, the said Jafar, identified himself as a SSS 3A student of one Community Secondary School.

“He stated that, his father is a military officer (Navy) serving in Port_harcourt, but they are living in Sabuwar Wuse No. 521 Unguwar Magaji Abuja (FCT)

“He further explained that, it was on 30/08/2022 in the morning, his mother sent him to the market to buy foodstuffs, he stopped an Okada Rider (motorcycle), after that, he just found himself in the Hospital

“All efforts made to trace his relatives proved abortive. It will be appreciated if this massage is given the widest publicity it deserves, please.”



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/8/jigawa-police-seek-family-of-17-year-old-student-who-was-found-unconscious.html

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related