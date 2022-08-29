Kashim Shettima Puts On South Eastern Attire (Pictures)

Odogwu : Kashim Shettima Tears The Internet Apart With Latest South East Attire (Photos)

Kashim Shettima Makes Loud Statement With This South East Attire

“When I reach Igbo land, dem calling me Odogwu (Odogwu)…And as I enter the town, I put am for agu (Odogwu)

And nobody can stop you, na so we dey fly pass oh…Over any obstacle, e be Odogwu (Odogwu)

Say na who dey draw the map e oh (Odogwu)…You are looking at the champion (Odogwu)” Burna Boy

Credit goes to Grammy Award-winning superstar Burna Boy for this hit track called Odogwu, which sums up everything on this trending Shettima photo. Kashim Shettima aka the Golden Boy is currently on top of the chart with his back-to-back dress codes. It began with the well-known suit on sneakers and progressed to the cowboy T-shirt on jeans.

Shettima is seen in photos today wearing beautiful South East clothing. This is a fantastic shot, and we must admit that Shettima is killing it both intellectually (Nigerians will never forget his outstanding performance at the NBA conference) and fashion-wise.

The more they try to bring him down, the more he demonstrates his class; meet the CHAMPION, APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Odogwu, Golden Boy, Shettima

Meanwhile, Odogwu means “someone great” in Igbo, ie “someone who does GREAT things.”

According to Burna na who dey draw the map be Odogwu. Check out the awesome pictures below.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah

Chairman CEO Bush Radio AcademySource iReporteronline.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/odogwu-kashim-shettima-tears-the-internet-with-latest-south-east-attire-photos/

