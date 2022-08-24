Kashim Shettima’s Emergence, Performance At NBA AGM Ruffles Feathers

Today’s media space is saturated with every personality claiming to be something they are not. As a result, major social media platforms have had to verify every personality or agency with a seal of trust and confirmation, thereby affirming the authenticity of the public figure or brand.

The verification badge is usually accompanied by a GOOD sign next to the name of the brand or personality.

It is worth noting that the APC has produced some cool brands on some of its top political figures over the years. We’ve always known the Vice President, Prof Osinbajo as the “Starboy,” and Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC’s Presidential candidate, was recently dubbed the “City Boy.”

The most recent of the Boys in town at the moment is Senator Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State and the APC vice presidential candidate who has been VERIFIED as the “Golden Boy”.

Political manoeuvrings ahead of next year’s presidential elections in February have upended the strategic plans of at least two prominent presidential candidates.

Worst hit is the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubarkar, who is now going up against the powerful machinery around the APC vice presidential candidate who hails from the North.

It’s understandable that Shettima’s new Golden Boy status has ruffled feathers. Several political presidential candidates have previously been accused of using incorrect figures when referencing national figures and statistics.

Back to back, the APC vice presidential candidate has been accurate with all of his references, demonstrating his eloquence and preparedness ahead of the battle.

Other political parties would be dealing not only with a “City Boy” who transformed Lagos and is currently putting it on track to become Africa’s next Dubai, but also with a well-articulated action-oriented Vice who is very sound and professional.

Shettima did not simply earn the title of GOLDEN BOY because of his accurate citations, but he has also been acclaimed to be an ACTION individual whose achievements in Borno State are documented for all to see; he has untimely turned the Golden Boy of the north and the country in general, bringing hope to millions of citizens and giving them a title of entitlement.

We hereby introduce to you Senator Kashim Shettima, APC Vice Presidential Candidate in the 2023 presidential elections, the one and only VERIFIED Golden Boy.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah is the Chairman and CEO of Bush Radio Academy.

Copyright Protected.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/verified-kashim-shettimas-emergence-as-the-golden-boy-ruffles-feathers/

