Katsina Govt Donates 9 APCs To Aid Fight Against Banditry

by Godwin Enna 12 hours ago

The Katsina State government has donated nine Amoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to be deployed in the frontline Local Government Areas (LGAs) mostly affected by banditry in the State.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari, who inspected the vehicles alongside some top government officials and security chiefs on Tuesday in Katsina, said with the addition of nine APCs, the State now has over 30 APC vehicles to fight the bandits.

Affirming that government will win the fight, even though it was a tough and challenging time, he said the government and security operatives are equal to the task of dealing with the situation.

“We are now working with the Commissioner of Police and also a local producer in Kaduna to produce more APCs. We have gotten the quotations and the IG has given us an additional two, we have paid for their repairs in Kaduna.

“With these nine, we have over 30 APC vehicles in Katsina State. Though I don’t know what the military have but from the Police and our efforts, I’m sure we have over 30 APC vehicles in Katsina, and more are still needed to confront this issue of bandits who are becoming more sophisticated and daring.

“Also working to provide relief to those who are seriously affected by the activities of bandits across the State. We have national and state programmes to provide succour to the victims.

“I’m happy to say that of recent, the response time of security operatives has improved. Whenever there is SoS, the response is always better than before, and I think we will continue with the cooperation of the people,” Masari said.

He then lamented the activities of informants, which he described as the biggest problem, urging members of the public to always report suspicious movements around them to security operatives for quick response.



https://leadership.ng/katsina-govt-donates-9-apcs-to-aid-fight-against-banditry/

