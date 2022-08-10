Kebbi Rep, Bello Yakubu Rejoins APC After Decamping To PDP Four Months Ago

Bello Yakubu, a member of the house of representatives, has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with journalists on Monday in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi capital, the lawmaker representing Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza federal constituency said he rejoined the APC following calls by his supporters.

The lawmaker had defected to the PDP in late March.

“APC has been my party, and I came to realise that politics in our dear state is all about development,” he said.

“People have been calling me, pleading with me to rejoin the party to continue with the development we have started witnessing in the state, hence my decision to rejoin the party.”

The legislator described Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi, as “a humble person and a leader who deserves to be supported by all and at all times”.

“In 2019, if you could recall, all the political bigwigs in the state were in APC because of his charisma and manner in dealing with people,” he added.

In May, Bello lost his bid to seek re-election into the house of representatives after Mohammed Abba-Bello, son of Bello Mohammed-Haliru, former PDP national chairman, won the PDP ticket.

The lawmaker, who was elected on the platform of the APC in 2019, defected to the PDP in March after a disagreement with some members of the APC in the state.



https://www.thecable.ng/kebbi-rep-rejoins-apc-four-months-after-defecting-to-pdp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related