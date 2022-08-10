KenyaDecides2022: IEBC Records 56.17% Turnout, Even Before The Close Of Voting

Copied From the Official page of “Independent Electoral And Boundaries Commission (IEBC)” – Kenya..

At around 4.00pm, 12,065,803 registered voters out of 22,120,458 had cast their vote.

This equates to 56.17 percent of voter turn-out, excluding voting through the manual register. Further, the Commission has noted there are still long queues of voters at the polling stations.

In areas where voting started late or were interrupted such as Kakamega and Makueni Counties, time lost will be compensated.

https:// bit . ly/3PbizOp

#GE2022 #KenyaDecides2022

NOTE: Voting closed in all polling stations at about 10:00pm on 9th August 2022.

Source:

https://www.facebook.com/100066651592957/posts/412067944358255

