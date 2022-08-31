Keyamo To Okowa: Tinubu Can Delegate Any Responsibility (Security) To Shettima

https://www.nairaland.com/7309569/okowa-shettima-it-absurd-vp#116228423

1. I respectfully disagree, your Excellency. Under the 1999 Constitution, the President may assign ANY RESPONSIBILITY within his purview to either his VP or Ministers. This may include some aspects of security issues too. That is why, for instance, you have a Minister of Defence.

2. It is possible, your Excellency, that in the well-known forward-thinking nature of @officialABAT, possible assignment of some responsibilities in this regard have been discussed with his VP-to-be & H.E Shettima just can’t wait to hit the ground running. This is not absurd, sir.

3. When H.E Shettima says ‘taking charge’, it’s in the context of discharging responsibilities assigned to him by @officialABAT. But he will report back to his boss just as your principal Atiku Abubakar was reporting to OBJ since he wasn’t in a position to make any final decision



https://twitter.com/fkeyamo/status/1565001277234364417?t=52zG-NWN4Y19qM15gjfv_g&s=19

