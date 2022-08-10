https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcJYapsS5aY

Kizz Daniel Reacts To Report Of Him Not Wanting To Perform Because Of Gold Chain (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has reacted to the report that he refused to perform in a Tanzanian show because of a gold chain, IGBERETV reports.

Kizz Daniel was arrested by the police in Tanzania on Monday for failing to perform in a Tanzanian concert he was paid for.

The Tanzania show promoter, Stephen Uwa, said Kizz Daniel refused to perform because the airline which was supposed to bring his bag containing his gold chains failed to bring it and Kizz Daniel insisted he will not perform without wearing all his gold chains.

Denying the report after he was released from police custody, Kizz Daniel said;

“The news flying around about me not wanting to perform because of a gold chain is the dumbest thing I have ever heard. It’s not true”

He also apologized for failing to perform in the show. He promised a free show on Friday.



