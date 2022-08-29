Lady Declared Missing In Lagos (Photo)

A 23-year-old lady identified as Amarachi Esther Jack has been declared missing, NaijaCover Reports.

Amarachi left home in Lekki Lagos state since August 25 and has not returned home.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin Who Disclosed This On Twitter Wrote;

MISSING PERSON: 23-year-old Amarachi Esther Jack of Lekki Lagos left home on Thursday, August 25, 2022 and has not been heard from since. She’s fair in complexion, 5ft tall, from Abia State; and speaks English and Igbo languages fluently. If found, please contact the nearest police station or call 09010512348, 09090003792.



