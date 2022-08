A Nigerian Lady has shared her excitement of getting an “A” in her project after using Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, as her case study, NaijaCover Reports.

Sharing a Photo of her Project Cover, As Sighted By NaijaCover On Twitter, @Ozavize_ Wrote;

I’m So Happyyyy rnnn I got an A in my project, and I wrote it on my loveeee @burnaboy



https://twitter.com/ozavize_/status/1555255388194365441?t=8KJZqtkhyf245xYWWkVyrA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related