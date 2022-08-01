Lady Laments As Late Husband’s Family Members Abscond With ₦20 Million (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Lady laments the condition her inlaws put her in after her late husband’s family members tricked her and abconded with 20Million Naira inheritance meant for her and her kids.

Take a listen!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFAkoAM-jCQ

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: