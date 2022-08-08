Lady Reacts After Her Pastor Scolded Her For Flaunting Cleavage (Pix)

A Twitter user was scolded by her pastor after she shared a revealing photo online.

The photo was posted via her WhatsApp status with the caption, “Happy Sunday. God loves you.”

Her pastor immediately sent her a message to inform her that exposing her body is “unfair” to her future husband because “all he’s paying for is already flaunting around on the internet.”

The Twitter user shared her pastor’s message and asked, “Is this Christianity?”



