Lady Spots Big Boy Who Wooed Her In Nightclub Repairing Phones At The Market (Pics)

A Nigerian lady has gone online to mock a club big boy that wooed after she discovered what he does for a living.

She said that the guy was repairing phones at the market just a day after he was spraying money on her at a night club.

The young lady shared a video showing when she was walking towards his work and she filmed him in the market.

She thought about going to greet him and make him feel embarrassed following the events of the previous night where he took on the role of a big spender.

Reacting, captainjeffgoodvibe said; How is that your business na

doctall_kingsley; Olosho Dey yab person wey get handwork nawaooo

the.estherrr; What na happen Did he steal the money Nawaa

myhairven; So what is funny now he shouldn’t hustle again?what is the essence of this video now ?

labod702; Shey that one no be work ni

Watch video below;

https://fb.watch/eHlc2_jLhR/

