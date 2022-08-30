Lady Turns Up After Being Declared Missing In Lagos (Photo)

A 23-year-old lady, Amarachi Esther Jack, has turned up safe and sound at a police station hours after she was declared missing.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, had put up a missing person tweet on Saturday with her photo and details.

However in an update on Sunday, Hundeyin said:

Few hours after this tweet, she came to the police station herself. It turned out she was neither missing nor kidnapped. She is safe and sound.

