Lady Turns Up After Being Declared Missing In Lagos (Photo)

Sequel to this thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/7304562/amarachi-esther-jack-declared-missing

A 23-year-old lady, Amarachi Esther Jack, has turned up safe and sound at a police station hours after she was declared missing.

The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, had put up a missing person tweet on Saturday with her photo and details.

However in an update on Sunday, Hundeyin said:

Few hours after this tweet, she came to the police station herself. It turned out she was neither missing nor kidnapped. She is safe and sound.



https://twitter.com/BenHundeyin/status/1563882040310865920?t=Htg3a3JSivZ3CsQaAsB68Q&s=19

