LASG Commences Construction Of 1,500-Bed Psychiatric Hospital In Epe (Pictures)

UPDATE: Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu has started the construction of a BRAND NEW 1500-Bed Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre located at Ketu-Ejirin town in Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA, Epe-Lagos.

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1562691061734326273?t=HOzqdNFSs1yG7nR3hIIpIg&s=19

Governor of Lagos State, @jidesanwoolu is live at the construction site of 1500-Bed Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre located at Ketu-Ejirin town in Ikosi-Ejirin LCDA, Epe-Lagos.

@jidesanwoolu, in the company of some @followlasg’s exco members is currently being conducted round construction works onsite of arguably the biggest Psychiatric Hospital and Rehabilitation Centre in Africa by Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi



https://twitter.com/LSMOH/status/1562459757176180743?t=HOzqdNFSs1yG7nR3hIIpIg&s=19

