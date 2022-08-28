LASG Explains Parking Fees, Lady Who Accused Government Apologizes

The Lagos State Parking Authority(LASPA) has noticed the malicious publication on the social media about the state government’s tax regime. It is all sheer propaganda to undermine a good initiative of the Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu Administration.

LASPA is an Agency established under the Lagos State Transport Reform Law, 2018, and Act of the State Assembly in 2019 to regulate and manage all forms of parking activities within the State by redesigning and restructuring the current parking culture and implement state-wide parking policies which will address the peculiarities of the State, while also adhering to International Parking Standards.

It is important to set the records straight on the essence and functions of the Authority, which, amongst others, are to:

• monitor all private and public parking facilities for compliance purposes;

• charge fees on private commercial parks, non-commercial parks and other parking lots on any facility as identified by the Authority; and to

• issue permit for development of private and public parking facilities.

The Authority upon commencement of Operations has employed several Lagosians, irrespective of tribe, religion or party affiliation.

The allegation that the State is using the Authority to raise campaign funds is reckless and mischievous. It is a fraudulent attempt to deceive the public and incite the people against the government.

Parking is a universal phenomenon; it is not a creation of the Lagos State Government.

The business entity that misinterpreted the Demand Notice from the Authority recently and posted erroneously on social media has since apologized to the Authority for misinforming the public.

Singed :

Adebisi Adelabu

General Manager

Lagos State Parking Authority

