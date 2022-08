UPDATE: RECONSTRUCTION OF THE FAILED SECTION ON IYANA-ERA ROAD IN OJO LOCAL GOVERNMENT DONE BY THE LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT.

… ROAD NOW OPEN TO MOTORISTS.

The reconstruction of the failed section on ABULE-ILOGBO-ERA road, Ojo Local Government Area was awarded on 31st December 2020 but due to effect of COVID-19 Pandemic, the contractor was unable to mobilize to site until August 2021

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1561614489224609793?t=5XQV95dV_2anvIUN3pjKow&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related