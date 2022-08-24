Lawyers Destroy Registration Booths At NBA Conference, Cart Away Materials (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4cln4pzzt_s

Nigerian lawyers go on rampage, destroy registration booths and conference bags at NBA conference last night August 23

Some Nigerians Lawyers and delegates went on a rampage last night at the Eko Atlantic city, venue of the ongoing Nigeria Bar Association Annual General Conference NBA-AGC, over the distribution of Conference bags and materials.

According to reports, the lawyers had gathered to collect conference bags which had hindered them from collecting other conference materials. The lawyers became impatient over the slow pace at which they were being attended to. Some of them forcefully reached out to get the bags containing the conference materials and this led to chaos that saw the registration booths being destroyed.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/100050487580007/posts/615301463496101/?app=fbl

