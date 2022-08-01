Lekki Port Now At 96.65% Completion, To Begin Operations In September 2022

We are delighted to announce that the construction of Lekki Port is now at 95.65% completion.

Our management, board of directors, shareholders, EPC Contractors and the project manager remain focused on our objective to complete construction by September 2022

and start port operations by the end of the year.

The wait to behold a deep seaport with a container terminal operated with efficiency and world-class standards in Nigeria is almost over!
