Leonardo Dicaprio And Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years

“Wolf Of Wall Street” actor Leonardo DiCaprio and beau Camila Morrone have reportedly split after four years together.

According to news outlet Page Six, sources close to the couple confirmed their split, meanwhile, the reason behind their split was not revealed.

DiCaprio and Morrone were last spotted over the Fourth of July weekend this year, walking along the beach with Morrone’s dogs.

Before this, news of tension in their relationship hit the media after DiCaprio was spotted comforting her after an emotional conversation in Malibu.

While it is unclear when the pair officially broke up, DiCaprio has been vacationing solo around Europe over the summer.

DiCaprio and Morrone first began dating in 2017.

The now 25-year-old actress is 22 years younger than DiCaprio, who has a known reputation of dating women younger than he is.



