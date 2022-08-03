Libya’s Instability Responsible For Banditry, Terrorism In Nigeria – Buhari

Libya instability responsible for banditry, terrorism in Nigeria – Buhari

President Buhari has blamed banditry and terrorism in Nigeria on the political instability in Libya.

Buhari said his administration was making efforts towards tackling banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

He spoke while receiving the letters of credence from the new Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ambassador James Kingston Christoff and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz, at the State House in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The President also urged the international communities to collaborate with Nigeria in tackling insecurity.

He disclosed that his administration had made meaningful progress in the fight against insecurity.

Buhari said this effort was possible with the support of friendly countries, including Canada and Mexico.

“The political instability in Libya continues to fuel terrorism in the Sahel, West and Central African regions.

“Nigeria is not left out of the equation as we are fighting to rid our country of banditry, kidnapping, herder/farmer clashes and insurgency.

“We are, however, making meaningful progress with the support of friendly countries like yours to sustain this fight until we overcome these challenges,” he said.

Lately, the activities of banditry increased in Nigeria.

The Northern part of Nigeria has been the most affected by the situation.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/03/libya-instability-responsible-for-banditry-terrorism-in-nigeria-buhari/

