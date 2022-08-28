Life Is Very Hard Without God

No one needs to tell you that you will not go through life without difficulty. But with God, you have encouragement and assurance.

Life no balance at all, things are very unfair, the wicked prosper very well and you wonder why things are the way things are.

Sometimes you pray something and the opposite happens. So you want to cry or drink to forget your worry. People no send you at all if you die tomorrow, na God dey encourage. Without God, you are on your own. No help , just you against the world.

After sometimes, depression will start setting in because you cannot help yourself. Your friends will ignore you, your family cannot help, even your parents cannot help. Take God seriously, listen to God, dey pray all the time and focus on Him.

This thread is for anyone who believes in God.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related