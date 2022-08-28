Lord’s Chosen Member ‘Mysteriously’ Survives Fatal Accident (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yRdGrmqa_M

Mysteries upon mysteries Divinely orchestrated by the God of The Chosen.

The man was traveling from the east to abuja. According to him, when they got to abaji, the driver of the sienna car he was in asked them to come out so he could change the tyre of the vehicle.

In than less than 10 minutes, a trailer from no where came and wiped Everyone of them from the road to a Carnal. Both the Sienna and everyone in was taken away.

Mysteriously and by Great God of Chosen, the brother saw himself under the trailer. Everyone in that vehicle died. Only the brother came out alive.

This is not luck!

This is not skill or expertise

This is the Finger of GOD ALMIGHTY. The God of the Chosen…

