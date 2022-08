Nigeria is blessed with varieties of food and soups. This is one of the soups enjoyed by the people of Delta and most other regions.

This is a detailed cook with me video with step by step guide, you can’t miss anything on how to make banga soup with this recipe.

Ingredients:

Banga (fresh palm fruits)

Beef

Fresh Catfish

Beletete

Banga seasoning

Banga stick

Yellow scent pepper

Red pepper

Onions

Crayfish

Shrimps

Periwinkles

Bitter leaf (optional)

Seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ufRfvboeSmg

