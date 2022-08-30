Mama Biafra, IPOB Supporter, Released From DSS Custody

Ukamaka Ejezie, a supporter of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has regained freedom from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, IPOB lead’s counsel, confirmed this to TheCable in a telephone interview on Sunday morning.

The 80-year-old woman, popularly known as Mama Biafra, was reportedly arrested during Nnamdi Kanu’s court appearance at the Federal High Court, Abuja on May 18.

“I am very delighted to inform you all that Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie (Mama Biafra) has regained her freedom. She is now out of DSS dungeon,” Ejiofor later wrote in a series of tweets.

“Thank thee ChukwuOkike Abiama for this huge success.

“We are not relenting, every prisoner of conscience, including Our indefatigable Client, ONYENDU MAZI NNAMDI KANU will soon regain their freedom.

“We in the legal team, are doing everything legally permissible to make it happen, we are not resting on our oars at all, be assured.”

During his routine visit to the DSS facility in Abuja on Thursday, Ejiofor said Kanu was worried over the continued detention of his “foster mother”.

He told reporters that a legal team had been assembled to ensure the release of Mama Biafra from detention.



