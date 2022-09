https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMBDkoWrBqo

Videos of a young man and a lady is trending on the internet after they were seen exchanging contact while on bike on a busy road.

The lady was seen saying her phone number while the man types it in his phone.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related