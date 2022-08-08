Man Attacks Okada Rider, Snatches Bike At Gunpoint In Ogun

One Obatoki Sodiq has reportedly attacked a motorcyclist (known as okada rider), snatching his bike at gunpoint.

The bike rider, Moris Alofa, a resident of Opete village, via Ayetoro, Ogun State, reported the incident to the State Amotekun Corps in Imeko-Afon.

According to Alofa, he was on his way to Owode-Afon market, along Alagbon Meje, Obada-Idi Emi road with his unregistered Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, when he was stopped by the suspect at Alagbon Meje junction.

He was said to have met Obatoki, Sanni Ismaila and two others (now at large) at the junction.

DAILY POST gathered that the main suspect, Obatoki Sodiq, gave him N500 to help him buy soft drink from the market.

While returning, the victim met only Obatoki Sodiq at the junction as he handed the drinks over to him.

After collecting the drinks, Obatoki reportedly asked Alofa to convey him to Owode-Afon market.

“At a point while on the way, the said Obatoki asked the rider to stop for him to urinate, which he did; only for the suspect to slap him and began to struggle the key of the motorcycle with him, but he resisted,” Ogun Amotekun Commander, David Akinremi, said in a statement.

As the victim refused to let go, “Obatoki brought out a locally made pistol and pointed same at him, hence he surrendered the key of the motorcycle.”

Akinremi hinted that the suspect was later arrested by his operatives at his hideout.

The suspect was said to have admitted taking the bike to the second suspect, Sanni Ismaila at Onigo village, who hid it in a bush near the village.

“According to the suspect, three days after, two buyers bought the motorcycle for N200,000 and the proceeds were shared by them.

“Effort to apprehend the two runaway suspects is still ongoing,” Akinremi said.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/08/08/ogun-man-attacks-okada-rider-snatches-bike-at-gunpoint/

