Man Beats Up Lady In Bayelsa For Refusing To Have Sex After Collecting ₦5000 (Pics)

A man was reportedly arrested by police in Bayelsa State for allegedly beating up a lady because she refused him sex.

The incident reportedly occurred at the popular PDP Road junction by Isaac Boro express in Yenagoa, on Monday, August 22.

The suspect claimed that the lady collected N5,000 from him after she agreed to sleep with him but later changed her mind and refused to return the said money.



https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2022/8/man-allegedly-beats-up-lady-in-bayelsa-for-refusing-to-have-sex-with-him-after-collecting-n5000.html

