Man Collapses After Losing A ₦200k Loan At A Betting Shop (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NmvcIG8uekE

Man Collapses After Allegedly Losing A N200k Loan At A Betting Shop (Photos, Video)

A man has collapsed after he loss N200k at a betting shop, IGBERETV has learnt.

Eyewitness claim the incident occurred at a betting shop in Ekpan, Delta state. It was also gathered that the man borrowed the N200k from loan shark operators for his house rent, but took it to the betting shop, hoping he would double it.

He however lost all the money to a virtual game a.k.a baby.



https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cgye7N6gXik/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

