Man Declared Wanted For Shooting 11-Year-Old Boy Dead While Testing A Gun

The police in Delta state has declared a 27-year-old man identified as Kome Ogaga wanted for allegedly shooting an eleven-year-old boy identified as Hossana Merritt dead.

A tweet released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Bright Edafe, said the suspect shot the deceased dead while he was testing a locally made gun on August 22.

”On monday 22/8/2022, This suspect Kome ogaga age 27years while testing a locally made gun, shot and killed one 11year old boy Hossanna Merritt. The suspect abandoned his house and ran away. Pls whoever knows his whereabout should help so that the little boy can get justice.”



https://twitter.com/Brightgoldenboy/status/1562818702113771520?t=owG0RZuR8iXzewXKxp3Xmg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related