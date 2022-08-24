Man Dies In Auto Crash Hours After His Daughter’s Church Dedication In Enugu (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian Man Identified as Ebuka Princeline Ndu, died in an auto crash hours after his daughter’s dedication in church in Enugu State, NaijaCover Reports.

Friends who confirmed the incident To NaijaCover, Said the crash occurred around 10:pm on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

Enugu Youth Ambassador, Chijinkem Ugwuanyi, Wrote: “What A Sad Loss…. Rest In Peace Ebuka Princeline Ndu You celebrated your daughters child dedication on Sunday and still died the same day. Which Kind Thing Be This One? This is a crazy world indeed. Go Well #Akpati Go Well 30 cent A Lively Soul Cut Short.”

Chidi Black Wrote; “What type of playing is this Akpati? Please STOP it Can someone wake me up from this slumber and tell me it’s all a dream. How can one celebrate and die the same day? this movie no clear o. Or did you Just call us out yesterday to have Last supper before you go, is this how you planned it?… Akpati Stop this nah, WAKE UP!!! We were all grooving yesterday o or am I dreaming?. From CHILD DEDICATION of your princess during the day to R.I.P at Night few moments I had Left your house by 10pm? What stupid accident is that? Bro Wake up o cos i can’t say R.I.P to u chim o. I guess I owe you This Last Words now if not…. MAY YOUR SWEET SOUL FIND REST WITH THE LORD”

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://m.facebook.com/chidi.black.10/videos/1399385967213896/

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related