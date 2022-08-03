Man Goes Missing After Receiving A Phone Call In Calabar (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Middle-Aged Man Identified as Kingsley Eyo Akabom has been declared missing in Calabar, Cross River State, NaijaCover Reports.

A Public Announcement by one James Akpan, As Sighted By NaijaCover, He Said the man’s last known location was his place of work at Safe Journey Jetty, Marina road Calabar.

According to the announcement, Kingsley left his office after receiving a phone call from unknown person at about 11 am on Friday, July 29.

“The Young Man whose photograph appears here (Kingsley Eyo Akabom) is missing. His last known location was his place of work at safe journey jetty marina road Calabar. He left his place of work after receiving a call at about 11.00a.m on Friday 29/july/2022, and has not been found since then. Anyone with useful information should please call 09050323341,09027002030,07036962347.” Akpan Wrote.

