Man Of The Year Award: Apostle Chibuzor Of OPM Steps Down For Peter Obi

The General overseer of Omega Power Ministries, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere steps down for the Labour Party Presidential Candidate Mr Peter Obi in the ongoing Igbere TV Awards Nomination for the Man of the year, he Reacted by saying “Dear Igbere TV – IGTV and all my fans.

I Apostle chibuzor gift chinyere OPM thank you all for your nomination and massive votes currently going on.

I am stepping down from the award of MAN OF THE YEAR and let all those that has voted for me transfer there votes to His Excellency Peter obi.

He is the best man for MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD, not me or any other person.

He is the Moses that has been sent to rescue Nigeria.

As soon as I come to Nigeria from my vacation, I will give you more reasons about our GOD sent Moses, Mr Peter obi.

So today 2 August 2022, I am casting my vote to His Excellency Peter obi. ( Mr integrity ).

And I will advice others that love our dear nation to do the same.

Thank you and God bless everyone. I have also gone through thousands of comments.

Signed

Apostle chibuzor gift chinyere

General overseer

Omega power ministry OPM.”

Source: IgbereTv Facebook page

