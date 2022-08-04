Man Opens Barbing Salon In Gombe For Free Haircuts In Honour Of Peter Obi (Pix)

Man Opens Barbing Saloon In Gombe To Gives Free Haircuts In Honour Of Peter Obi (Photos)

A man has opened a barbing saloon in Gombe to give free haircuts in honour of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, IGBERETV has learnt.

The man shared photos and wrote;

”Done and Dusted, we have successfully opened a permanent free barbing shop dedicated to Peter Obi. I desire to do same in the rural areas for obi.

I only pray that this kind gesture will have a ripple effect in our campaign for Obi/Makama 2023.”



He had earlier invited people to the launch in a post on Saturday which read;

”I want to cordial invite you to pray for the success and dedication of our Obi/Makama Free Barbing Salon located in Billiri East. It will be open thrice a week for everybody to come and have a free clean shave, especially kids. This is dedicated to Peter Obi for our campaign.”



