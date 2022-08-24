Man Opens Free Car Wash In Support Of Peter Obi In Bauchi State (Photos)

A patriotic Nigerian from Bauchi State has opened a free car wash in solidarity with the OBIdient movement for a better Nigeria. The free car wash is located at Yalwan Kagadama Bauchi State. His free services is offered every Friday and Sunday.

