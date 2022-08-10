Man Seeks Help To Locate Family Of An Elderly Woman Found Roaming In Osun (Photos)

Chairman of World Institute for Peace, Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi, is seeking to locate the family of an elderly woman who was found roaming around Onibueja area of Ido-Osun in Osun State, NaijaCover Reports.

“This Mama has been roaming about the Sawmill Junction, Onibueja, Ido Osun, since 2 days ago. The mama said, her name is Ramatu, her husband name is Lamidi while her son’s name is Qodri. She said, she is from Jagun Olukosi Compound in Ede town, Osun State, Nigeria. Please kindly share this post till her family surfaces. I beg you to share it..” he wrote on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

