Man Shares WAEC Result Of An Orphan Whose University Education He Would Be Funding

A Nigerian Twitter user has shared the WAEC result of an orphan whose university education he would be funding, NaijaCover Reports.

@jibolaog revealed that boy who had an excellent WAEC result, was just someone who was carrying dirts for Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) last year.

He further revealed that the boy also scored 277 in his UTME, organized by JAMB. He tweeted;

The orphan boy I promised to fund his university education just sent me his waec result. He did so well..This is someone that was carrying dustbin for lawma last year..scored 277 in jamb.

See The WAEC Result As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

