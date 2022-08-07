Manchester United Vs Brighton 0 – 0 – (Live)

All eyes will be on Erik ten Hag when he names his first Manchester United starting XI to face Brighton on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing to be included despite his late start to pre-season and attempts to leave the club, while Anthony Martial has enjoyed a fine run of pre-season form.

Jadon Sancho could feature after missing the friendly defeat to Atletico Madrid with illness.

Scott McTominay returned in the trip to Oslo to make his comeback from injury while Facundo Pellistri picked up an ankle knock, although the young winger is set to be available should Ten Hag want to select him.

Concerns over Luke Shaw have been eased after his return to training following his absence in last weekend’s pair of friendlies, and Alex Telles’ exit makes it a straight fight between Shaw and Tyrell Malacia for the left-back’s spot.

