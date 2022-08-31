THE fortunes of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State ahead of next year’s governorship election swelled on Friday evening in Yakurr local government area of the central senatorial district of the state as many defected from the People’s Democratic Party to the APC.A serving member of the State Assembly, representing Yakurr 1 state constituency, Hon. Nelson Ofem, said they decided to join APC because the party has a candidate that is acceptable to his people and more popular.

The defection was one of the highlight of the event in Yukurr local government area on Friday evening when the governorship candidate of the APC, Senator Prince Bassey Otu touched down in the area as part of his consultation and thank you tour to delegates of the party who practically voted for him in the party primaries with financial inducement.

Ofem is among the six members in the 24 members’ legislature that remained in the PDP when 18 others followed the governor to decamp to the APC.

Speaking further of the APC governorship candidate and his reasons to defect at this time, Ofem said “Anybody that has a good conscience must support Sen Prince Bassey Otu. We have discovered that APC has a candidate that is dynamic and humble, that’s why we decided to switch.”

Receiving the defectors in Ugep, Yakurr Local government, the State APC Chairman, Barr Alphonsus Eba Ogar, assured them of fairness and equity in their new party, adding that APC remained an indivisible and united party in the state.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general elections in Cross River State, Sen Prince Bassey Otu, has completed his thank you and consultative tour in the central senatorial district with traditional council institutions and party stalwarts in all six local government areas that made up the central senatorial district.



Source: https://thenationonlineng.net/mass-defection-to-apc-hits-pdp-in-cross-river-central-district/

