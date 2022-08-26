‘Masturbation, Betting Have Killed Me! Help’

I’m totally down,i mean emotional damaged by All this acts of mine.

I started masturbation at 16, now it is up to 6 years i could not stop it ..also betting .. I’m a strong addict on this….. especially virtual game this shit has eaten me deeply, plus masturbation i can’t understand anything in life again…i tried stopping it but I couldn’t…

Note i does this gambling online… this how its always goes, when I fund My bet wallet,i will start playing virtual games( in the space of 6 years i have Lost up to 5million naira) ND if I don’t winn ;i will divert to porn from porn to masturbation…

I got My dick injured through masturbating some one should help out please… just drop your advice biko…

I don’t even know how to write this, cos I’m crying now

