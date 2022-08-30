Meet Beautiful Chinese Doctor Who Is Also A Bodybuilder (Photos)

Yuan Herong, a doctor, aspring Kung-Fu fighter, and a bodybuilder who is taking social media by storm.

People on the internet are dubbing her the real life “Chun Li”, likening her to the iconic Street Fighter character.

Yuan, 30, started working out two years ago because she wanted to “look stronger,” going to the gym five times a week.

The results have defintely paid off and since then, she’s earned an unbelievably ripped physique and garnered hundreds of thousands of followers on her social media.

https://cavemancircus.com/2022/08/08/yuan-herong/

