Meet Egunyinka Oluwatosin, Nigeria’s Rep At The Miss Globe World Finals 2022 (Pics)

The Beauty of Africa International pageant (Baip) has announced Egunyinka Oluwatosin Alexandra, the 4th Runner up BAIP 2021 as Nigeria’s representative at the Miss Globe 2022 World finals

The event which will be held on 15, October 2022 at the capital city of Albania, Tirana will play host to delegates from across the world.

In a post made on instagram, the Baip organisation confirmed Egunyinka Oluwatosin’s appointment and called on Nigerians to support her,

“Official announcement!

The beauty of Africa International Pageant is officially announcing Egunyinka Oluwatosin Alexandra @_iammemerald as the Nigeria representative for the Miss Globe 2022 World finals in Albania,Tirana. @themissglobe.

Nigeria let’s support her in this journey. Congratulations Queen”

Egunyinka Oluwatosin is a Licensed Dental technologist who graduated from the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu State. An astute leader, public speaker and philanthropist who have championed various humanitarian projects.

She currently works at the Regional Centre For Surveillance and Disease control for the Economic Community Of West African States .

Yinka has earned remarks for her flawless beauty, intellectual kneeness, leadership role among other exceptional qualities. She was crowned at the 14th edition of Baip competition held last year in Bayelsa state.

She will be hoping to build on the success of the last Nigeria’s representative at the pageant, Miss Esther Ogechi Gabriel who emerged as the first Nigerian and west African delegate to place 2nd at the Miss Globe pageant competition.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/08/baip-unveils-egunyinka-oluwatosin-as-miss-globe-nigeria-2022/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related