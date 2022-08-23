Meet Kabiru Salawu: A Nigerian Photographer Using His Photos To Tell Stories (Pics)

When you talk about critical approach to pursue excellence with your crafts; then Kabiru Salawu would be queued on the forefront. The Kogi States born Abuja-based photo enthusiast is an indigene of Okehi Local Government area of Kogi state.

Mr. Salawu had his national diploma in hotel and tourism management from federal polytechnic Kaduna and later proceeded for his HND in business administration in kogi state polytechnic.

As against his course of study KABIRU was nicknamed ‘the star’ by his peers in his school days, due to his unusual photographic styles.

He has served in various capacities; including Consulting for the Special Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan on youth empowerment, Josephine Woshima.

During the simmering first tenure of Kogi State Governor in Office, Kabiru served as official photographer to the energetic Governor Yahaya Bello. Excitingly, he got promoted to the position of the Senior Special Assistant on photography to the governor from 2020 up till date.

Checkout his beautiful works below.



Source: https://www.reportnaija.ng/2022/08/meet-kabiru-salawu-nigerian.html?m=1

