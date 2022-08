Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Mercy Chinwo And Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa have released their pre-wedding photos, NaijaCover Reports.

The Couple have had two ceremonies already as they prepare to make their way down the aisle.

They had their introduction and court wedding and are now set for their church wedding.

See Their Pre-Wedding Photos, As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

