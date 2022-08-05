Mercy Chinwo And Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa’s Court Wedding Photos

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa had their court wedding on August 4, 2022, IGBERETV reports.
The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share photos from the ceremony.
Mercy wrote;
“Legally Hitched❤❤
To God be the Glory
Great things He has done❤❤
Forever to go with you Sweet @theofficialblessed ❤”
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg2KwOwjj8c/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Pastor Blessed wrote;
“Glory to God Forever to go with the love of my life @mercychinwo”
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg2LDcRsYn5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
This comes weeks after their traditional introduction ceremony.