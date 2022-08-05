Mercy Chinwo And Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa’s Court Wedding Photos

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa had their court wedding on August 4, 2022, IGBERETV reports.

The couple took to their respective Instagram accounts to share photos from the ceremony.

Mercy wrote;

“Legally Hitched❤❤

To God be the Glory

Great things He has done❤❤

Forever to go with you Sweet @theofficialblessed ❤”



Pastor Blessed wrote;

“Glory to God Forever to go with the love of my life @mercychinwo”



This comes weeks after their traditional introduction ceremony.

