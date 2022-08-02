MERCY CHINWO REACTS AS CUBANA CHIEF PRIEST SETS TO SHUT DOWN HER WEDDING

Popular Nigerian singer Mercy Chinwo who is getting set to tie the knot has reacted to the announcement made by celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, otherwise known as Cubana Chief Priest, regarding her wedding ceremony.

Recall that Mercy Chinwo held her introduction ceremony with her fiance, Pastor Blessed of Water Brooks church.

The singer was the talk of the internet since she announced her engagement to the man of God on social media.

Reacting to the video of Mercy Chinwo’s introduction ceremony, Cubana Chief Priest asked her to prepare as he would attend her wedding.

He wrote: I Dey come your wedding, hope you re ready!!!!

Mercy Chinwo reacted to the comment with a laughing and dancing emoji, indicating that she is anticipating his presence at her wedding.

She wrote: @cubana_chiefpriest ����‍♂️�‍♂️������

Eralier Mercy Chinwo stunned many when she announced her engagement to a Lagos Pastor, Pastor Blessed of Waterbrooks, where singer and actor Banky W also worship.

A delighted Mercy Chinwo shared the news online with a photoshoot of their moments together. She also captioned the photos with a heartwarming message.

She wrote: “I am blessed to be blessed with the blessed official. The thoughts of doing the next phase and the rest phase of my life with you makes the blessing more real… I love you Sweet”

