Mikhail Gorbachev: Buhari, World Leaders Pay Tribute To Ex-Soviet Leader

Mikhail Gorbachev was a one-of-a kind statesman who changed the course of history.

The world has lost a towering global leader, committed multilateralist, and tireless advocate for peace.

I’m deeply saddened by his passing.

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres

Please accept our deepest condolences on the death of Mikhail Sergeevich Gorbachev.

Mikhail Gorbachev was a politician and statesman who had a huge impact on the course of world history. He led our country during a period of complex, dramatic changes, large-scale foreign policy, economic and social challenges. He deeply understood that reforms were necessary, he strove to offer his own solutions to urgent problems.

I will especially note the great humanitarian, charitable, and educational activities that Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev has been conducting in recent years.

Once again, I ask you to accept my sincere words of sympathy and support in connection with the loss that has befallen you.

Vladimir Putin

Statement of President Biden On the Passing of President Mikhail Gorbachev

Mikhail Gorbachev was a man of remarkable vision.

When he came to power, the Cold War had gone on for nearly 40 years and communism for even longer, with devastating consequences. Few high-level Soviet officials had the courage to admit that things needed to change. As a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I saw him do that and more. As leader of the USSR, he worked with President Reagan to reduce our two countries’ nuclear arsenals, to the relief of people worldwide praying for an end to the nuclear arms race. After decades of brutal political repression, he embraced democratic reforms. He believed in glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation.

These were the acts of a rare leader – one with the imagination to see that a different future was possible and the courage to risk his entire career to achieve it. The result was a safer world and greater freedom for millions of people.

Even years after leaving office, he was still deeply engaged. When Mr. Gorbachev visited the White House in 2009, he and I spoke for a long time about our countries’ ongoing work to reduce U.S. and Russian nuclear stockpiles. It was easy to see why so many worldwide held him in such high esteem.

We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends, and to people everywhere who benefited from his belief in a better world.



US President, Joe Biden

I’m saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev.

I always admired the courage & integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion.

In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all.



UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson

Saddened to hear of the passing of Mikhail Gorbachev.

His sense of history, and commitment to openness, reform, and building bridges with the West, changed the world.



Irish Prime Minister, Micheal Martin

Mikhail Gorbachev was a trusted and respected leader. He played a crucial role to end the Cold War and bring down the Iron Curtain. It opened the way for a free Europe.

This legacy is one we will not forget.

R.I.P Mikhail Gorbachev



European Commission President, Ursula Von der Leyen

STATEMENT FROM THE PRIME MINISTER

Mikhail Gorbachev changed the world for the better.

As the leader of the Soviet Union, he brought openness to a closed society with his policy of glasnost. With perestroika, he began to restructure a political and economic system deeply resistant to any such attempts. He freed the nations of Eastern Europe from the prison of Soviet rule, and helped to bring an end to the Cold War. With President Reagan, he achieved breakthroughs in arms control, including for some nuclear weapons.

Above all, Mikhail Gorbachev was man of warmth, hope, resolve and enormous courage, and in a world that was profoundly divided he was driven by an instinct for co-operation and unity. Ultimately, he lifted a great shadow that lay across humanity.

With his death, we have lost one of the true giants of the 20th century.

May he rest in peace.



Australia Prime Minister, Anthony Norman Albanese

Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev

The Nobel Peace Prize 1990

Born: 2 March 1931, Privolnoye, USSR (now Russia)

Died: 30 August 2022, Moscow, Russia

Residence at the time of the award: USSR (now Russia)

Role: President of USSR

Prize motivation: “for the leading role he played in the radical changes in East-West relations”

Prize share: 1/1

He Brought the Cold War to a Peaceful End

In 1989 the Berlin Wall fell, and the Cold War between East and West was brought to a halt. In 1990, the Nobel Committee gave President Gorbachev the main credit for this by awarding him the Peace Prize.

Gorbachev grew up under Stalin’s regime, and experienced German occupation in World War II. After the war, he studied law in Moscow and pursued a career in the Communist Party. Journeys abroad gradually made him critical of the inefficient Soviet system, which came under further strain when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in 1979.

In 1985 Gorbachev was elected the new leader of the Soviet Union. He sought to reform communism, and introduced the concepts “glasnost” (openness) and “perestroika” (change).

Society was liberalized, and Gorbachev sought détente with the USA so as to be able to transfer funding from defense to civil society. He declared that he would not support Communist regimes in other countries if their peoples were opposed to them. He thus started a chain reaction which led to the fall of communism in Europe.



The Nobel Prize

PRESIDENT BUHARI PAYS TRIBUTE TO GORBACHEV, SAYS ‘‘HE WAS A COURAGEOUS REFORMER”

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the last leader of the former Soviet Union, Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev, as “a courageous reformer who will be remembered for years to come because of his immeasurable contributions to world peace and openness in his own once rigidly closed society.”

Reacting to the death of Gorbachev at 91 on Tuesday, President Buhari said “the late Gorbachev was a remarkable gentleman whose reformist agenda had fundamentally changed the Soviet society through his policy of Perestroika and Glasnost, both of which set the stage for economic and political transformation of his own country and that of others in the defunct Soviet Union.”

President Buhari explained that, “although Gorbachev’s political career was consumed by those reforms, history and posterity will be kind to him for placing the interests of the Soviet people above his own ambition.”

According to the Nigerian leader, “the impact of Gorbachev’s legacy was not limited to the former Soviet Union, but it also affected the wider world, such as his voluntary dissolution of the Warsaw Pact military alliance in pursuit of permanent peace in the world.”

President Buhari said “we cannot forget in a hurry how Gorbachev advocated for the destruction of nuclear weapons by both the former Soviet Union and the United States during his meeting with Ronald Reagan.”

The President added that, “although Gorbachev died without achieving his dream of a nuclear-free world, his genuine commitment to durable international peace and security would never be forgotten.”

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 31, 2022



SOURCE

PHILIPPINES PRESIDENT, FERDINAND ROMUALDEZ MARCOS, JR MOURNS GORBACHEV

I share the grief of other world leaders over the death of Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, the last leader of the former Soviet Union.

Mr. Gorbachev is best remembered for the disbandment of his own political party, the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU), which has the biggest membership in the world.

He is credited for “glasnost” referring to political reforms and “perestroika” for economic restructuring. That the world is much safer now and there is greater freedom for millions of people in the former communist countries in Eastern Europe is in part

because of Mr. Gorbachev’s political and economic reforms.

The Filipino people condole with the Russian people for the loss of a great leader in the person of Mikhail Gorbachev, and we pray he rests in peace.



SOURCE

Italy Prime Minister, Mario Draghi mourns Gorbachev

“Mikhail Gorbachev has marked the recent history of Russia, of Europe, of the world. After a life in the Communist Party, he put an end to the experience of the Soviet Union with courage and determination and tried to build a new season of transparency, rights and freedom. His desire for peace, his opposition to an imperialist vision of Russia earned him the Nobel Prize. These are very timely messages in the face of the tragedy of the invasion of Ukraine”.



SOURCE

My condolences on the death of Mikhail Gorbachev, a man of peace whose choices opened a path to freedom for Russians. His commitment to peace in Europe changed our common history.



French President, Emmanuel Macron

Mikhail Gorbachev was one of the 20th century’s most extraordinary figures. He was a brave and visionary leader, who shaped our world in ways previously thought unimaginable. I was proud to meet him during his 1992 visit to Israel. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.



Israeli President, Isaac Herzog

Mikhail #Gorbachev’s historic reforms led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union, helped end the Cold War & opened the possibility of a partnership between #Russia & #NATO. His vision of a better world remains an example.



NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg

Mikhail Gorbachev is dead. With his

passing dies a courageous reformer, a farsighted politician and statesman. His courage to change, his will for transparency and his unyieldingness are what made him what he was.

We Germans owe him a great deal because his policy of perestroika laid the foundation for vanquishing the Cold War, clearing away borders and reuniting Europe and Germany. He dies at a time when Russia wants to draw new trenches and new borders through Europe and has invaded Ukraine. In his homeland, Mikhail Gorbachev has by no means received the respect and gratitude he

deserves. Germany bows down before him.



German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz

He increased the scope of freedom of the enslaved peoples of the Soviet Union in an unprecedented way, giving them hope for a more dignified life.



Polish Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau

Mr. Mikhail Gorbachev made positive contribution to the normalization of relations between China and the Soviet Union. We mourn for his passing & extend our condolences to his family.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China

Mikhail Gorbachev had an immensely consequential impact on the world. He helped bring an end to the Cold War, embraced reforms in the Soviet Union, and reduced the threat of nuclear weapons. He leaves behind an important legacy.



Canada Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau

The Reagan Foundation and Institute mourns the loss of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, a man who once was a political adversary of Ronald Reagan’s who ended up becoming a friend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Gorbachev family and the people of Russia.

Reagan Foundation and Institute

There’s an old saying, “Never meet your heroes.” I think that’s some of the worst advice I’ve ever heard. Mikhail Gorbachev was one of my heroes, and it was an honor and a joy to meet him. I was unbelievably lucky to call him a friend. All of us can learn from his fantastic life.

Imagine rising to the very top of any organization, and then having the wisdom AND the courage to look around and say, “This doesn’t work for the people, someone has to fix it. If not me, who? If not now, when?”

Mikhail Gorbachev did exactly that in the old Soviet Union. He will be remembered for all time as a hero who dismantled the communist system despite what it meant for his own power. He belongs to history now, and I know he’s overjoyed to be reunited with his dear Raisa, once again living one of the greatest love stories of all time.

When you see a chance to make an impact, to leave a better world for the next generation, I hope you’ll think about Gorbachev and ask yourself, “If not me, who? If not now, when?” I know I will.



Arnold Schwarzenegger

Deeply saddened to hear Russia’s loss of one of its great leaders, former President Mikhail Gorbachev. His vision and passion inspired all of us who believe that freedom can be a gift in every corner of the world!



South Korea President, Yoon Suk-yeol

Some leaders ignite conflict, while others resolve it. Mikhail Gorbachev played a crucial role in ending the Cold War & bringing down the iron curtain. In a time of global unrest, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate’s legacy is even more valuable. May he Rest in Peace.



Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan

Previous Thread:

https://www.nairaland.com/7308291/former-ussr-president-mikhail-gorbachev#116207590

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related