Moment Obasanjo Prostrated Before New Olowu Of Owu Land, Oba Matemilola (Photos)

Obasanjo prostrating before the new Olowu of Owu

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has prostrated before the new Olowu of Owu-elect, Oba Saka Matemilola after his (Matemilola’s) presentation to people of Owu land, Ogun State.

Obasanjo prostrated before the new oba on Monday shortly before he went into mandatory seclusion (Ipebi) at the residence of the former President at Itaeko.

Matemilola emerged as the new Olowu of Owu Kingdom in Ogun State on July 31, 2022. His emergence came after a keenly contested election which took place among the seven candidates of the ruling houses in Owu, Ogun State.

One of the prominent members of the kingmakers who was part of the selection process was Obasanjo who is the Balogun of Owu kingdom.

