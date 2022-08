https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5Omaj_hoW4

Motorist “Arrests” Policeman Trying To Arrest Him For Driving Against Traffic (Video)

A driver was filmed harassing a police officer who tried to arrest him for allegedly driving against traffic, IGBERETV reports.

In a viral video, the driver is seen pulling a police officer by the waist of his pants and dragging him towards his car.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related