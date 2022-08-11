Motorist’s Dog Tries To Attack A Policeman On Duty In Ogoni, Rivers State (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UvIBXzAql0

Policeman Scared After A Motorist’s Dog Tried To Attack Him In Ogoni, Rivers State (Photo, Video)

A scared policeman man has appealed to a dog after it kept barking and was about to attack him when he stopped its owner during a stop and search operation in Ogoni, Rivers State, IGBERETV reports.

The incident was captured by the dog owner as the policeman kept pleading with the dog not attack him. While trying to calm the angry dog, the policeman kindly said to the dog, “Has it gotten to that? We are together.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/ChHCTCbLpCV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related