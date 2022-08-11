Motorist’s Dog Tries To Attack A Policeman On Duty In Ogoni, Rivers State (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UvIBXzAql0

Policeman Scared After A Motorist’s Dog Tried To Attack Him In Ogoni, Rivers State (Photo, Video)

A scared policeman man has appealed to a dog after it kept barking and was about to attack him when he stopped its owner during a stop and search operation in Ogoni, Rivers State, IGBERETV reports.

The incident was captured by the dog owner as the policeman kept pleading with the dog not attack him. While trying to calm the angry dog, the policeman kindly said to the dog, “Has it gotten to that? We are together.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChHCTCbLpCV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: